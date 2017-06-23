Braintree: 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Hotel is Identified

Officials have released the name of the deceased woman who was found in a Braintree hotel.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says that 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez of Lawrence has been identified as the woman who’s body found in the Hyatt Place on Forbes Rd,

Braintree Police went to the hotel after receiving a 911 shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is being investigated by Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says the case was referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner so a cause and manner of death can be determined.

