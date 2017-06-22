Braintree: Death of 19-Year-Old Under Investigation

– Posted on June 22, 2017Posted in: Local News
A suspicious death in Braintree is being investigated.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says police received a 911 call from the Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree located at 50 Forbes Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival officers discovered the body of a woman, identified only as a 19-year-old from Lawrence.
The DA’s office says the woman’s name will be released once her family is notified.
The investigation is being conducted by Braintree Police Detectives in cooperation with State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.
