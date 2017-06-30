Braintree: Deputy Fire Chief Files Lawsuit Against Town

By
Dan McCready
Posted on June 30, 2017

A Braintree Deputy Fire Chief has filed a lawsuit against the town.

WATD News has obtained a copy of the lawsuit which was filed last week in U.S. District Court in Boston.

The suit, filed by Deputy Fire Chief Alan Predella of Marshfield, claims that town and union officials “established a policy, custom, and practice” that obligates those who have been Deputy Chief for three years and are 53, 54, or 55 to retire and collect their pension so those below them can advance.

Predella also claims he was threatened by a fire captain when he questioned certain safety and personnel policies and protocols and that Fire Chief James O’Brien failed to take action.

O’Brien is named a defendant in the lawsuit along with Mayor Joseph Sullivan, the Town of Braintree, William Cash, the President of Local 920, and Fire Captain Thomas Grace.

Predella’s lawyer, Daniel Rice declined to go on record with WATD News.

Mayor Sullivan’s office says they were unable to comment on the lawsuit since it involved a personnel matter.

 

