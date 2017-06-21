Braintree: Missing Man Found

A man who was the subject of a recently issued Silver Alert has been found.

Braintree Police say 72-year-old Thomas Curry was found in Weymouth around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Silver Alert for Curry was issued Monday.

There was no further information available regarding Curry’s disappearance or his condition.

