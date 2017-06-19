Braintree: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man

Braintree Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Thomas Curry of Quincy is described as a 72-year-old man, approximately 6’1, with gray hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 180 pounds.

He was wearing glasses, long sleeve white shirt, and blue pants when he was last seen at Royal Rehab, 95 Commercial St. in Braintree.

Curry has Alzheimer’s disease and has been known to frequent Quincy and Weymouth.

Anyone who spots Curry, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Braintree Police at 781-843-1212.

