Bridgewater: Affordable Housing Topic of Public Meeting Tonight

Bridgewater is taking a look at their Housing Production Plan.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DeIonno-4.mp3

That’s Bridgewater Director Of Community and Economic Development Anthony DeIonno.

DeIonno says that at a meeting tonight (Thursday) residents will be able to learn about and comment on the town’s plan.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DeIonno-3.mp3

That meeting will take place at 6:30 PM at The Academy Building in Bridgewater’s Town Council Members.

Currently, Bridgewater only has 7% of their housing deemed as affordable housing.

