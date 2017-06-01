Bridgewater: Affordable Housing Topic of Public Meeting Tonight

Geoffrey Morrissey
Bridgewater is taking a look at their Housing Production Plan.

That’s Bridgewater Director Of Community and Economic Development Anthony DeIonno.

DeIonno says that at a meeting tonight (Thursday) residents will be able to learn about and comment on the town’s plan.

That meeting will take place at 6:30 PM at The Academy Building in Bridgewater’s Town Council Members.

Currently, Bridgewater only has 7% of their housing deemed as affordable housing.

 

