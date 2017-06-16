Brockton: City Holds 5th Annual March Against Elder Abuse

The Brockton Council on Aging and Old Colony Elder Services led a march on Thursday with over 100 people on Main Street in Brockton.

It was for the 5th annual March Against Elder Abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“They deserve to live independently and with dignity, and unfortunately some of them suffer from abuse,” said Terri Kourtz, the Protective Services Director at Old Colony Elder Services. “That’s what this day is about – is to help build awareness so that people will report so that we can get involved so that we can try to help end elder abuse.”

Kourtz says people can contact the Old Colony Elder Services for help. After June 30, people can call a hotline at 1-800-922-2275.

Marchers wore purple and chanted as cars on side streets honked their horns and waved.

Theresa Dimond was among the group. She said elders are often isolated.

“I’ve been there and done it. It’s not good,” said Dimond. “The reason to check on them is a lot of them can’t function for themselves… a lot of them have dementia and disabilities.”

“Somebody has to step in and help.”

Lillian Dykes — a member at the Brockton Senior Center — said that she believes elder abuse is a hidden issue.

“I believe people don’t know about it because elders sit back and they have their loved ones that may take care of them…they trust them, they come to find out it’s not like it should be,” said Dykes.

“We need to show that support for our seniors every day because they need it,” she added. “They took care of us so we need to take care of them.”

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter said the march is an important event in the city.

With an aging community, the Mayor feels seniors are among the most fragile and at-risk.

“However, they’re not always the first ones we think of. Particularly for the types of abuse they could be subjected to. Not always physical, but mental, financial,” said Carpenter. “There are lots of things we need to be concerned about, and we know that seniors are often targeted.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising