Brockton: Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing

– Posted on June 23, 2017Posted in: Local News
A stabbing in Brockton leaves one person dead.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that shortly after 1 p.m. Brockton Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at 65 Maguire Rd.
Officers and emergency crews arrived on scene to find a male victim inside the home who died from an apparent stab wound.
The DA’s office says a female resident who was home at the time is being questioned by police.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is being investigated by Brockton Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.
