Brockton: Two Arrested with Distributing Crack Cocaine

Two people from Brockton are facing drug charges following their arrest Thursday morning.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced that 32-year-old Amadeu Filho and 23-year-old Djena Silveira were arrested following a month-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution in Brockton.

The arrests came after a search warrant was executed around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment at #76 Harvard St.

State Police with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team and Brockton Police conducted the search which resulted in the seizure of roughly 282 grams of suspected Heroin and roughly 18 grams of suspected Cocaine.

In addition, the District Attorney’s office says officers uncovered a .380 semi-automatic pistol and .38 caliber firearm, rounds of ammunition, over $10,000 in cash, a digital scale, multiple cell phones, a Cape Verde passport, paperwork and other drug paraphernalia.

Filhou and Silveira were arraigned in Brockton District Court on two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, one count each of Trafficking of a Class A Substance, Heroin and Trafficking of a Class B Substance, Cocaine, one count each of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act, and Receiving Stolen Property Over $250.

Filhou entered a plea of not guilty and was held on $250,000 cash bail and had his bail revoked on a Bristol County case.

Silveira was held on $10,000 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with Filhou and surrender her passport.

The District Attorney says that if Filhou and Silveira make bail they will be placed on GPS Monitoring bracelets and won’t be allowed to leave the Commonwealth.

Filhou and Silveira are scheduled to return to court on July 18.

