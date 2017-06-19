Brockton: Two Shot After Man Opens Fire at Backyard Party

Two women have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire at a party in Massachusetts.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Mark Baker says a 19-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds in her legs and an 18-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh. He did not provide information on their condition.

Brockton police and fire found the women after responding to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday of shots being fired.

Police say a man walked into the backyard where the party was being held, fired one round into the air and then fired at the group of people.

The Enterprise reports police were called to the same location earlier in the night for complaints of loud music.

The shooting is still under investigation.

- A.P. News

