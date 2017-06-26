Brockton: Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend

A Brockton woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the home they shared is facing arraignment.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Kirsten Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Brockton District Court.

Police responded to the couple’s home on Friday afternoon where they found 52-year-old Scott Benoit suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State and local police interviewed Smith until late Friday, when she was charged.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office says a knife was also found at the scene.

Smith was held over the weekend and it was unclear if she had hired a lawyer.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising