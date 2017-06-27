Brockton: Woman Denied Bail, Charged with Fatally Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Kristen Smith admits to killing her live-in boyfriend Scott Benoit Friday afternoon. She told police they had fought and he tried to strangle her when she killed him with a single knife stab to his chest. At her arraignment Monday morning, her attorney, Brian Kelly, called it self-defense. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz isn’t ready to buy that argument.

“Well I’m not going to go by what a criminal defense attorney arraignment argument, we deal with facts, we deal with the law. As we proceed in that path that is what well continue to do. Well make sure we get justice for the Benoit family and justice for the community of Brockton,” said Cruz.

Judge Paula Clifford ordered Smith held without bail. Attorney Kelly plans to appeal that.

“Well give another shot at bail. We’ll take an appeal to the superior court to see if we can convince a judge over there to release her. She has no record, she has no criminal history, she is 53, she has a family… she is a person,” said Kelly.

Bail or not, Smith is ordered to return to court for a pre-trial conference July 27th.

