Cohasset: Car Crashes Into Pond on Common During Arts Festival

Cohasset Police say that on Sunday afternoon an 83-year-old Plymouth man suffered a medical emergency while driving on Highland Ave. causing him to lose control of his 2008 Mercury sedan and careen into the Duck Pond on Cohasset Common.

The incident took place during the South Shore Arts Festival which brought 1,500 visitors to the common that day.

However, police say that no pedestrians were harmed.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and that criminal charges are likely.

