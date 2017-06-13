Cohasset: Officials Say Work on Cunningham Bridge Coming Soon

At over 50 years old, the Cunningham Bridge on Atlantic Avenue in Cohasset has taken a battering.

“It’s a marine bridge, so it takes a great deal of abuse in the weather,” said Chair of the Selectmen, Paul Schubert.

In 2012, the Mass. Department of Transportation marked it as a bridge that would need to be replaced.

Jerry Bernard, the MassDOT Construction Engineer, says initial work on the bridge will begin next month.

Starting with a one-day closure to build temporary access for utilities next month, work will begin on replacing the bridge. In September, the bridge will be completely closed to traffic until next June.

Bernard said a schedule was laid out to not have an impact this summer.

“We understand it’s a sensitive area — aesthetically, culturally, environmentally,” said Bernard. “The project was put together with that in mind to try and avoid the summer-month impact, as much as possible.”

He said MassDOT and the Federal Highway Administration will pick up the $6.247 million tab for the project.

Officials from MassDOT and MIG Corporation, the engineering firm, gave an update to residents on Monday.

“This bridge dates back to 1962, and through our bi-annual bridge inspection reports, you can see a structure like this. The ratings go down, go down,” said Jerry Bernard, the Mass. DOT Construction Engineer.

“So you get to a point where a bridge is rated ‘structurally deficient,’ and it gets onto our queue,” said Bernard.

Kevin Hubbard from MIG said the while the bridge would be open to traffic next June, the entire project is slated to be completed in 2019.

