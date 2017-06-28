Cohasset: Olde Salt House Deck Partially Collapses into the Harbor

Cohasset officials are dealing with the collapse of a seawall.

Town Manager Christopher Senior tells WATD News there was a failure at the Olde Salt House seawall on Tuesday night.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/COHASSET-SEAWALL-1.mp3

Senior says the tides are having an impact on the situation which is also effecting other businesses in the area.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/COHASSET-SEAWALL-4.mp3

Senior says the owner had been previously told there were structural issues with the property.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/COHASSET-SEAWALL-2.mp3

No injuries were reported.

