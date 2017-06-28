Cohasset: Olde Salt House Deck Partially Collapses into the Harbor

Dan McCready
Cohasset officials are dealing with the collapse of a seawall.

Town Manager Christopher Senior tells WATD News there was a failure at the Olde Salt House seawall on Tuesday night.

Senior says the tides are having an impact on the situation which is also effecting other businesses in the area.

Senior says the owner had been previously told there were structural issues with the property.

No injuries were reported.

Seawall Collapse as of 11 AM Wednesday Photo Credit: Jay Fiori

Seawall Collapse as of 11 AM Wednesday Photo Credit: Jay Fiori

 

Lobstermen Had to Move their Skiffs Out of the way as the Seawall Started to Collapse Tuesday Afternoon

Lobstermen Scramble to Move their Skiffs Out of the Way as the Seawall Started to Collapse Tuesday Afternoon Photo Credit: Katie Ferreira

 

 

Photo Credit: Katie Ferreira

Photo Credit: Katie Ferreira

 

Seawall Finally Gives Way Tuesday Evening Photo Credit: Jay Fiori

Seawall Finally Gives Way Tuesday Evening Photo Credit: Jay Fiori

 

