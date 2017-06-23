Cohasset: Road Closures During Sunday’s Triathlon

Cohasset residents are being asked to prepare for road closures that will be taking place this Sunday due to the 11th Annual Cohasset Triathlon.

Street closures will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Atlantic Ave. and Beach St.

The Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. and the final road closure is scheduled to be lifted on Nichols Rd. around 11 a.m.

Officials say that residents living on impacted streets will be able to enter and leave their driveways, and police detail officers will assist with traffic at churches.

However, they are asking for cooperation and patience.

A Cohasset Triathlon Help Line has been set up at 781-923-0053.

A list of road closures can be found below.

