Dave Skill Farewell Audio Tribute

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 13, 2017Posted in: Announcements, Audio, Dave Skill Audio Feature Series

Click below to listen to the Dave Skill tribute audio montage produced by colleague and good friend, Rob Hakala.

Dave passed away on June 4 from cancer at 70 years old. He retired from the WATD News Dept. in December 2016 after 30 years working at WATD.

Dave Skill 1991 at Beach Remote0001

Dave at a remote broadcast in 1991

 

 

 

