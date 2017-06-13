Dave Skill Farewell Audio Tribute

Click below to listen to the Dave Skill tribute audio montage produced by colleague and good friend, Rob Hakala.

Dave passed away on June 4 from cancer at 70 years old. He retired from the WATD News Dept. in December 2016 after 30 years working at WATD.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SSMN-DaveSkillFarewell.mp3

