Duxbury: Investigation Uncovers Cache of Weapons in Resident’s Home

By
Dan McCready
Posted on June 27, 2017

A cache of weapons was seized from a Duxbury home.

The weapons were uncovered following a lengthy investigation conducted in cooperation with the EastonConn., Connecticut State Police, U.S. Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) and the Massachusetts State Police.

The target of the investigation, 20-year-old Christopher Barlow, allegedly obtained fraudulent identification that made it appear that he was a law enforcement officer.

The investigation also determined that Barlow purchased the parts to make several firearms.

Officers executed a search warrant for his place of residence on Back River Way, and a motor vehicle, where a number of illegal weapons and other evidence, including the fraudulent identification, were seized.

Barlow was held on $250,000 bail and was schedule to be arraigned Tuesday morning at Plymouth District Court on charges of Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Impersonating a Police Officer and, Possession or control of an incendiary device or material.

Photo Credit: Duxbury Police

Photo Credit: Duxbury Police

 

