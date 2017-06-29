Duxbury: Man Held Without Bail, Charged with Weapons Violations and Impersonating a Police Officer

Christopher Barlow will remain in the Plymouth County House of Correction for at least the next few weeks. A dangerousness hearing Wednesday afternoon in Plymouth District Court rested in Judge Lisa Emonds deciding Barlow is a potential threat to the public. The first week in June, a sergeant of the Easton, Connecticut police department contacted Detective Kristen Golden of the Duxbury police. Twenty-year-old Barlow was a student at Sacred Heart University, 10 miles south of Easton. He volunteered as an EMT for the Easton Fire Department in exchange for room and board there. When he returned to Duxbury for the summer, he left behind a locked locker. Easton police found chemicals and the holster to a Glock pistol in it. That sent Duxbury police on a search for the Glock. Barlow’s parents did not allow a search of their Back River Way house, but did bring what looked like a Clock to the police station. Police noticed the gun was half Glock attached to pieces of another gun. Then Christopher Barlow demanded they return the gun. He showed them a Homeland Security ID but they did not surrender the gun. They did call Homeland Security to learn the minimum age of employment by the agency is 21 and that Christopher Barlow was not employed by the agency. Barlow had a criminal record as a juvenile, so was known to the Duxbury Police. Last weekend he showed a fake Coast Guard ID to assistant harbormasters when a boat he was in was stopped for suspected underage drinking. Police returned to the Barlow home Monday with a warrant. And with state police as well as agents from Homeland Security, ATF and FBI. They found rifles, pistols, parts to make pistols, chemicals used in bomb-making, vials of medications, portable radios and multiple law enforcement IDs. They traced two of the pistols to a missing firearms report in Connecticut. They arrested Barlow, charging him with weapons violations and impersonating a police officer. He will return to court July 21st for a probable cause hearing.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising