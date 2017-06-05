Duxbury: Man Wanted for Weymouth Armed Robbery and Beating Taken Into Custody

A man wanted for armed robbery and assault in Weymouth, back in January, will go before a judge today. 31-year-old Michael Sheehan was arrested Friday night at a home on King Philip’s Path in Duxbury after police spotted him near a relative’s house. Weymouth Police had an outstanding arrest warrant for Sheehan for failing to appear in court on charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Kidnapping, Witness Intimidation and several other charges. Officers surrounded the home and eventually took Sheehan into custody without incident. Another man, 28-year-old Evan Dorsey of Weymouth is also under arrest in connection with this incident. The victim told police he was smoking pot in Dorsey’s home, after apparently going their to buy the drug, when he was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed of $200.

