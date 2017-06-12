Duxbury: Multiple Car Fires Cause Major Traffic Problems on Route 3 North

Updated at 2:17 pm:

Just before exit 10 on Route 3 North is another vehicle on fire. Massachusetts State Police say fire crews are on the way. Traffic delays expected.

Updated at 2:08 PM:

A section of Route 3 had been shut down due to a RV fire, but one travel lane is now open while they work to open the second lane.

A Massachusetts State Police Dispatcher tells WATD News that Route 3 North had been shut down at Ecit 10 as crews worked to put out a trailer fire. Fire companies are still overhauling and the DOT is on the scene.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

