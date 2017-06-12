Duxbury: Multiple Car Fires Cause Major Traffic Problems on Route 3 North

– Posted on June 12, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo via Duxbury Fire Dept.
Updated at 2:17 pm:
Just before exit 10 on Route 3 North is another vehicle on fire. Massachusetts State Police say fire crews are on the way. Traffic delays expected.
Updated at 2:08 PM:
A section of Route 3 had been shut down due to a RV fire, but one travel lane is now open while they work to open the second lane.
A Massachusetts State Police Dispatcher tells WATD News that Route 3 North had been shut down at Ecit 10 as crews worked to put out a trailer fire. Fire companies are still overhauling and the DOT is on the scene.
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.