Duxbury: Selectmen Review Proposal for Battelle Property Re-Development

A Boston real estate developer has approached the Duxbury Planning Department to develop housing on the Battelle Property.

Duxbury Town Manager René Read explains further:

“There is an outfit called Diamond Sinacori that has expressed an interest to purchase that property and they’re working through that process now. Part of that purchase process is going to the planning board to see if they can get it permitted for an 8-lot residential subdivision,” said Read.

Read shares how the Duxbury Board of Selectmen will go forward with the issue:

“The official stance this evening was that the town was not going to insert itself into what factors the market may bear, in fact it’s simply to let the community preservation committee know that the property is for sale and if they had an interest to pursue it with the developer directly,” said Read.

The Battelle property was left in the hands of Duxbury after Battelle Laboratories moved its headquarters to Norwell back in 2014.

At Duxbury Town Meeting in March, a citizen’s petition article requesting approval for development of residential units on the property was voted down by the people.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising