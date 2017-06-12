Duxbury: Shotgun Shells Found in Middle School Gym

Live ammunition was found inside a Duxbury school.

Police say that at around 11 o’clock Sunday morning a custodian found three live 12 gauge shotgun shells in the Duxbury Middle School gymnasium.

A search of the building was conducted by police who used specially trained canines while school staff searched lockers in both the Middle School and High School.

Teachers and school staff reported for work early on Monday morning to conduct a secondary inspection of their classrooms and work areas while students were moved to the cafeteria and gymnasium.

Police say the shells appear to be used for skeet shooting.

The searches didn’t uncover any additional information and the all clear was given approximately ten minutes before classes began.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Duxbury Police Detectives at 781-934-5656.

