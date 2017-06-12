Duxbury: Shotgun Shells Found in Middle School Gym

– Posted on June 12, 2017Posted in: Local News
Live ammunition was found inside a Duxbury school.
Police say that at around 11 o’clock Sunday morning a custodian found three live 12 gauge shotgun shells in the Duxbury Middle School gymnasium.
A search of the building was conducted by police who used specially trained canines while school staff searched lockers in both the Middle School and High School.
Teachers and school staff reported for work early on Monday morning to conduct a secondary inspection of their classrooms and work areas while students were moved to the cafeteria and gymnasium.
Police say the shells appear to be used for skeet shooting.
The searches didn’t uncover any additional information and the all clear was given approximately ten minutes before classes began.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Duxbury Police Detectives at 781-934-5656.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.