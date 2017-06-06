E. Bridgewater: Officials Investigating Attempted Arson

Information is being sought regarding an attempted arson in East Bridgewater.

East Bridgewater Police say the incident took place at 77 Captain’s Way, a one-family home that was under construction.

The fire occurred sometime between the evening of Thursday June 1 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday June 2.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Officials say all calls are confidential.

The incident is being investigated by the East Bridgewater Fire Department, East Bidgewater Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

