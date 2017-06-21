Foxborough: Patriots Ink Former NY Jets Linebacker David Harris to Two-Year Deal

There’s an old saying that goes: “The rich get richer.”

One could certainly apply that to the New England Patriots and to their off-season to this point.

As first reported by ESPN, the Patriots added simply the latest in a long line of new weapons to their roster Tuesday morning, this time signing longtime Jets linebacker David Harris to a two-year deal.

Harris is reportedly set to make a base of $5 million in the deal, with $1.25 million guaranteed. Should Harris meet all incentives included, he could make upwards of $6.75 million.

While the adjustment from seeing the longtime member of “Gang Green” switching to dawning a Patriots jersey take time for fans, the latest move provides plenty of defensive insurance for New England. Nicknamed “The Hitman,” Harris will join a linebacker core that features All-Pro Dont’a Hightower, as well as Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Shea McClellin.

The news comes just weeks after Harris was released by New York. In 11 seasons with the Jets, Harris accumulated 35 sacks. The 33-year-old also recorded six interceptions during his tenure, as well as 10 forced fumbles to go with four recoveries. Harris also has recorded the second most tackles in franchise history with 1,087.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising