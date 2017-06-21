Foxborough: Patriots Ink Former NY Jets Linebacker David Harris to Two-Year Deal

– Posted on June 21, 2017Posted in: Local News, Sports
There’s an old saying that goes: “The rich get richer.”
One could certainly apply that to the New England Patriots and to their off-season to this point.
As first reported by ESPN, the Patriots added simply the latest in a long line of new weapons to their roster Tuesday morning, this time signing longtime Jets linebacker David Harris to a two-year deal.
Harris is reportedly set to make a base of $5 million in the deal, with $1.25 million guaranteed. Should Harris meet all incentives included, he could make upwards of $6.75 million.
While the adjustment from seeing the longtime member of “Gang Green” switching to dawning a Patriots jersey take time for fans, the latest move provides plenty of defensive insurance for New England. Nicknamed “The Hitman,” Harris will join a linebacker core that features All-Pro Dont’a Hightower, as well as Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Shea McClellin.
The news comes just weeks after Harris was released by New York. In 11 seasons with the Jets, Harris accumulated 35 sacks. The 33-year-old also recorded six interceptions during his tenure, as well as 10 forced fumbles to go with four recoveries. Harris also has recorded the second most tackles in franchise history with 1,087.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Brendan Connelly
Brendan Connelly, a lifetime native of Scituate, comes to WATD via the University of Massachusetts, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. During his time in Amherst, Brendan worked extensively with the University’s Radio Station WMUA 91.1 FM, in their sports department as a Broadcaster and Reporter. He also wrote for the Northampton-based periodical, the Daily Hampshire Gazette in their Sports Department. Following his graduation in May 2014, Brendan walked into WATD and was hired a few weeks later as a Sales Executive, then gradually worked his way into the Sports Department, becoming a weekly host on the Sports Exchange with Bill Wilhelm. One year later, Brendan officially took over the Morning Sports with Rob & Lisa, giving updates on Local High School Sports News Tuesdays through Fridays. Brendan still consistently sells advertising space as well for WATD, and helps Bill Wilhelm’s team at Sporting Events as a commentator.
Outside the station, Brendan also works as a Sports Writer for the Boston Herald, who hired his services one month following WATD. Brendan has also interned as a broadcaster for the Brockton Rox which he did during the summer of 2012. In his spare time, Brendan enjoys playing pickup basketball, and hanging around Scituate & surrounding communities.