Foxborough: Trey Flowers, New England Patriots Newcomers Ready for High Expectations

Trey Flowers was the last one to leave practice field. After big Super Bowl performance, says he’s ready for higher expectations. @959watdfm pic.twitter.com/vPRVEYUmTf — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) June 7, 2017

As faces new and old appeared at Patriots minicamp Wednesday, all arrived with heightened expectations for the 2017 season. WATD’s Brendan Connelly spoke with players, and files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Patriots-Minicamp-Feature.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising