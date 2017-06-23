Goldie’s June 15, 2017 Hot Sheet ~ Christine A. Moore Millinery

Thursday, June 15, 2017 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast



Goldie’s Hot Sheet features trending Golf Lifestyle ‘N Culture picks for the Stylish and Informed Golfer ~ stuff YOU NEED TO KNOW ’cause golfers have a full life OFF THE COURSE too! This week Goldie’s talking hat fashion trends with one of the world’s most sought after artisan designers Christine A. Moore-Seidel

With a degree in fine arts and costume design, Christine started her over 20-year career in theater where she discovered the craft of millinery and the rest is history

Gracing many a magazine cover and worn on top tv shows, Christine’s designs are versatile enough to be worn on the heads of the elite who’s who right on down to the average all American horse racing fan she may bump into while on site at an event

Possessing an extremely approachable manner and down to earth way of interacting with her many fans Christine quips, “English is my second language as many times I can communicate far better through my sketches”

Christine A. Moore’s studio, located in New York City’s garment district is a hotbed of racing fashion trends, as she is the official milliner for Breeders’ Cup, Florida Derby, the Iroquois Steeplechase, Official hat designer for America’s Best Racing, featured designer at the Preakness Stakes and Keeneland Race Course; even dubbed by NBC the “Milliner to the Triple Crown”

The voice of fashion at The Kentucky Derby, two of her hat designs are in the Kentucky Derby Museum. As a Longines Lifestyle Ambassador, she’s a voice for fashion trends at racing events throughout the country

Known for her detailed hand painted fabric flowers, vibrant colors and elegant hat designs for both women and men, Christine’s unique head ornaments are considered works of art by many and are spotted at prestigious horse events globally

Each hat is handcrafted individually and can be special ordered to match any ensemble and head size

Christine A. Moore ~ First Ever Official Milliner of the Breeders’ Cup

Christine A. Moore’s “Couples” Custom Designed Hats

Christine will be at the Inaugural Equestricon in Saratoga Springs, NY in August if you fancy a peek at her Spring 2017 Collection and a day or two at the races with many of the who’s who and top ambassadors of the sport of horse racing!



