Goldie’s June 16, 2017 Hot Sheet

Liza Churchill
June 16, 2017 

 *** A few last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas

 Foodies

Hotness!  Who doesn’t like a kick of hot sauce from time to time?  For the creative types who prefer to mix their own brew, Vermont’s Gardner’s Supply Company offers a Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit ~ all natural,  no preservatives and GMO free

8593910_7394_homemade-hot-sauce-making-kit-jalapeno-citrus-and-red-pepper-amarillo-caribbean-moleDeluxe Hot Sauce Kit

Includes everything you need to make 6 different varieties of hot sauces ~ Caribbean, Mole, Red Pepper, Smoked Citrus Pepper and Amarillo Lemon.   Price $39.99 a kit 

 

 Gadgets  

Get a Grip!  On your smart phone or tablet with Pop Sockets.  Cracked glass is no fun!  Pop Sockets are nifty ~ simply pop onto the backside of your cell

celticsCeltics Pop Socket! 

Many uses include a grip for texting or selfies, ear bud wrap, a stand for any surface ~ great for live streaming video, Facetime or Skype too!    Customizable with a kaleidoscope of colors, logos and Instagram photos.   Price ~ $10 ~ 15.00 a Pop!

  

Sounds

Sound Wave!  Voice prints from Artsy Voiceprint are customized giclée prints featuring a soundwave voiceprint or a few different “voices” each in their own color

il_fullxfull.975249706_35pfArtsy Voiceprints

Record a quick soundbite on your smartphone and send in with your order.  If you’re looking for a unique one of a kind gift for that special someone in your life, for any occasion really, this is it!

Prices:  $42.00 for 8×10”/$57.00 for 11×14”/$85.00 for 16×20”

 

Culture

Pint Sized!  CEO and Entrepreneur Miss Lily Green’s Links Candles ~ a links golf inspired line of 100% soy candles are a hit!

CandleSleeve-PrivateReserve-WoodLinks Candles and Seamus Golf “Tobacco Road” Candle 

Lily offers over 13 scents to choose from like Fescue, Beach, Dirt and Basil and Lemon Slice to name a few with options such as glass color and leather sleeves as well as custom photos or logos too! 

Links Candles has collaborated with Seamus Golf to offer a Special Edition Private Reserve Tobacco scented candle, perfect for Father’s Day!   Price $30.00 ~ $45.00

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday June 8th “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with Miss Lily Green

 

