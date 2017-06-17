Goldie’s June 16, 2017 Hot Sheet

June 16, 2017

*** A few last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas

Foodies

Hotness! Who doesn’t like a kick of hot sauce from time to time? For the creative types who prefer to mix their own brew, Vermont’s Gardner’s Supply Company offers a Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit ~ all natural, no preservatives and GMO free

Deluxe Hot Sauce Kit

Includes everything you need to make 6 different varieties of hot sauces ~ Caribbean, Mole, Red Pepper, Smoked Citrus Pepper and Amarillo Lemon. Price $39.99 a kit

Gadgets

Get a Grip! On your smart phone or tablet with Pop Sockets. Cracked glass is no fun! Pop Sockets are nifty ~ simply pop onto the backside of your cell

Celtics Pop Socket!

Many uses include a grip for texting or selfies, ear bud wrap, a stand for any surface ~ great for live streaming video, Facetime or Skype too! Customizable with a kaleidoscope of colors, logos and Instagram photos. Price ~ $10 ~ 15.00 a Pop!

Sounds

Sound Wave! Voice prints from Artsy Voiceprint are customized giclée prints featuring a soundwave voiceprint or a few different “voices” each in their own color

Artsy Voiceprints

Record a quick soundbite on your smartphone and send in with your order. If you’re looking for a unique one of a kind gift for that special someone in your life, for any occasion really, this is it!

Prices: $42.00 for 8×10”/$57.00 for 11×14”/$85.00 for 16×20”

Culture

Pint Sized! CEO and Entrepreneur Miss Lily Green’s Links Candles ~ a links golf inspired line of 100% soy candles are a hit!

Links Candles and Seamus Golf “Tobacco Road” Candle

Lily offers over 13 scents to choose from like Fescue, Beach, Dirt and Basil and Lemon Slice to name a few with options such as glass color and leather sleeves as well as custom photos or logos too!

Links Candles has collaborated with Seamus Golf to offer a Special Edition Private Reserve Tobacco scented candle, perfect for Father’s Day! Price $30.00 ~ $45.00

