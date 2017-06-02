Goldie’s June 2, 2017 Hot Sheet

By
Liza Churchill
Goldie's Hot Sheet

June 2, 2017 

Foodies

Grand Opening!  Celebration tonight at Chef Mary DuMont’s (Harvest alumna) much anticipated Cultivar Restaurant at the Ames Boston Hotel in downtown Boston.  DuMont’s menu highlights sustainable local seasonal and regional ingredients.   Freight Farms hydroponic garden on-site producing delights too

Tunage 

 Jingle Jangle!  TV Buffs in the midst of binge watching fave shows and movies, did ya notice the catchy music ringing true to your ears?  Enter, TuneFind

Free to use, just search for your show’s episode or movie title to view all songs and play samples.  Easy breezy click-thru to purchase and download from iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and YouTube

 Culture

FunBoy!  2017 line of pool and beach floats are Sassy.  Styles such as Rainbow Cloud Day Beds, Metallic Golden Swans and Unicorn Drink Holders  are the perfect concoction  for hours and hours of lounging day dreaming water paradise!  Price point $25.oo ~ 175.00

  Gear

Sugar Daddy!  Wedges from Parson’s Xtreme Golf make a great gift for Father’s Day or any other day for that matter.  PXG Golf New England Region Mobile Fitting Specialists are out and about this summer season in PXG’s custom fitting vans.  Go to PXG.com and schedule your custom fitting ~ free of charge  

