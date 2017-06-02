Goldie’s June 2, 2017 Hot Sheet

June 2, 2017

Foodies

Grand Opening! Celebration tonight at Chef Mary DuMont’s (Harvest alumna) much anticipated Cultivar Restaurant at the Ames Boston Hotel in downtown Boston. DuMont’s menu highlights sustainable local seasonal and regional ingredients. Freight Farms hydroponic garden on-site producing delights too

Cultivar at the Ames Boston Hotel

Cultivar’s ~ Snail Toast, fresh chick peas, country ham, wild garlic mustard

Tunage

Jingle Jangle! TV Buffs in the midst of binge watching fave shows and movies, did ya notice the catchy music ringing true to your ears? Enter, TuneFind

tunefind

Free to use, just search for your show’s episode or movie title to view all songs and play samples. Easy breezy click-thru to purchase and download from iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and YouTube

Culture

FunBoy! 2017 line of pool and beach floats are Sassy. Styles such as Rainbow Cloud Day Beds, Metallic Golden Swans and Unicorn Drink Holders are the perfect concoction for hours and hours of lounging day dreaming water paradise! Price point $25.oo ~ 175.00



Fun Boy line of summer essentials

Gear

Sugar Daddy! Wedges from Parson’s Xtreme Golf make a great gift for Father’s Day or any other day for that matter. PXG Golf New England Region Mobile Fitting Specialists are out and about this summer season in PXG’s custom fitting vans. Go to PXG.com and schedule your custom fitting ~ free of charge

Parson’s Xtreme Golf

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Thursday June 1st “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News Broadcast with PXG Fitting Specialist Jason Parajeckas

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Goldie0601.mp3

