Golf News: New England PGA’s Jason Parajeckas Settles into New Role

June 5, 2017 ~ In 2016 Worcester native, Tour Pro Jason Parajeckas was golfin’ for a living, competing on The Mackenzie Tour, PGA TOUR Canada



This past winter after 8 years of attempting to attain his PGA TOUR card, Jason decided to change course and set sail in a new direction …

Jason with his dad Paul Parajeckas, Head Golf Professional at Pleasant Valley Country Club

I recently chatted with Jason for a “Goldie’s Hot Sheet” feature I was doing for PXG Clubs, it was then that he filled me in on his geographic and lifestyle changes

WATD SPORTS Audio Extra! Click on the podcast player below to hear what Jason’s up to!

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/JP_Final.mp3

