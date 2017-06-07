Golf News: Part #3 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill Previews 2017 U.S. Senior Open w/Champions Tour Paul Broadhurst

June 7, 2017 ~ In this, the third installment of a five-part series previewing the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship, WATD Sports Golf Reporter Liza Churchill chats with European Senior Tour and PGA TOUR Champions Player Paul Broadhurst

For Englishman Paul Broadhurst, turning 50 in 2015 was a good thing! Paul’s been a major fixture on the Euro golf circuit since turning professional in 1988 and was fully locked and loaded for his European Senior Tour debut at the 2015 Scottish Senior Open Championship, having prepped in tons of regional, senior and mini-tour events leading up to the big day!

AUDIO EXTRA! 95.9 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill’s FULL interview with Paul Broadhurst from this week’s Principal Charity Classic



http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Full-Broadhurst.mp3

His grit paid off for he won the 2015 Scottish Senior Open and European Senior Tour Rookie of the Year honors. He captured his first major title at the 2016 Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex at Carnoustie, granting him an exemption into the 2016 ~17 PGA TOUR Champions and with his exceptional play on the PGA TOUR Champions has extended his exemption into the 2018 season



2016 SENIOR OPEN Champion Paul Broadhurst

Among the many many records and honors Broadhurst has achieved over his lengthy career, he has the distinction of winning Rookie of the Year honors on the European Tour, European Senior Tour and the PGA TOUR Champions



