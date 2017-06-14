Golf News: Part #4 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill Previews 2017 U.S. Senior Open w/Golf Historian Gary Larrabee

June 14, 2017 ~ In this, the fourth installment of a five-part series previewing the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship, 95.9 WATD Sports Golf Reporter Liza Churchill chats with local North Shore (Danvers) native Golf Historian, Author and Journo Gary Larrabee. Gary is currently serving as the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Media Liaison

Golf Historian and North Shore native Gary Larrabee

Larrabee’s extremely familiar with Salem Country Club’s illustrious history penning, “Salem Country Club 100 Years 1895 ~ 1995 commemorating the club’s 100th anniversary as well as “Sensation at Salem: The Legendary Babe Zaharias’s Historic 1954 U.S. Open Victory at Salem”

In 2016, the New England PGA’s Centennial season Gary, in conjunction with the NEPGA wrote his 13th book “The New England PGA ~ The First One Hundred Years”

Later in 2016 at the Section’s annual Special Awards Dinner, held in Sutton at the Pleasant Valley Country Club, he was presented the 2016 New England PGA’s George S. Wemyss Award ~ given to those who’ve been a friend to and have made significant contributions to the game of golf

Btw, Larrabee is the first media member ever to receive the George S. Wemyss Award, enuff said!



