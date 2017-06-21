Golf News: Part #5 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill Previews 2017 U.S. Senior Open w/Ray Bourque

June 21, 2017 ~ In this, the fifth and final installment previewing the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship, 95.9 WATD Sports Golf Reporter Liza Churchill chats with avid golfer and 2017 U.S. Senior Open honorary chairman NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque

Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque was super excited when he got tapped for the job of U.S. Senior Open honorary chairman, “Being named the honorary chairman of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open is a thrill for me,” said Bourque, “I’ve been playing golf most of my life and have been a member at Salem Country Club for 25 years. Every round there is special. I love the game and its traditions and I’m looking forward to helping with the championship and being associated with the very best senior players in the world.”

AUDIO EXTRA! 95.9 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill’s FULL interview with Ray Bourque

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/FullBourqueWATD.mp3

U.S. Senior Open defending Champ Gene Sauers with Ray Bourque

Extremely active in philanthropic pursuits, Ray founded Celebrities for Charity Foundation over 18 years ago and hosts the annual Bourque Golf Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament held at the Golf Club of New England in Stratham, New Hampshire

If you happen to be in the Boston area for the U.S. Senior Open Championship, Bourque is co~owner of Tresca North End on Hanover Street in Boston’s North End ~ serving traditional Italian delicacies with a modern twist. Tresca’s a great spot for a bite after a day enjoying world class golf!

Tresca North End’s famed “Table #77″

Ray along with Champions Tour player Hale Irwin will be holding a Junior Clinic on site at Salem Country Club during championship week on Tuesday, June 27th ***Reminder free admission to the event for Youth 17 years and under when accompanied by an adult!

Come out and enjoy the play at this year’s U.S. Senior Open Championship, right here in the Boston area ~ purchase your tickets online at 2017 U.S. Senior Open

Click on the podcast player below to hear Wednesday, June 21st The South Shore’s Morning News WATD SPORTS Broadcast with Ray Bourque

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_21USSENIOR.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising