Halifax: Man Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Tree

One man was hospitalized following a one vehicle crash in Halifax.

Fire officials tell WATD News that the truck hit a tree in front of a home at 199 South St. shortly after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck was totaled no other injuries were reported.

