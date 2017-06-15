Hanover: New Mall Owners Propose Building an Outdoor Style Shopping Structure

The new owners of the Hanover Mall are proposing to level the current structure and build a new outdoor style mall to the likes of Derby Street.

The company PECO met with residents and town officials Wednesday night and presented Hanover Crossing, a new style mall with stand alone stores and markets.

Hanover Town Manager Troy Clarkson says the agreement with the mall owners would save the town millions.

“For a generation Hanover residents have been pleading with the government to do something about the mall and this agreement does that. We estimate that this project will create over a million dollars a year in new tax revenue for the town. The agreement itself also protects the value of the mall so that it doesn’t diminish during construction, protecting the citizens from coming up with at least another million dollars,” said Clarkson.

Hanover residents will vote on the proposal at a special town meeting on Monday June 19 at the high school.

