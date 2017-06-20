Hanover: Residents Vote to Move Mall Redevelopment Project Forward

Hanover residents vote to move the redevelopment of Hanover Crossing one step further.
At Monday night’s Special Town Meeting, voters approved a T.I.F., or tax increment financing agreement, presented by representatives from PECO Real Estate Partners (PREP). The company purchased Hanover Mall in November 2016 for $39.5 million.
Hanover Town Manager Troy Clarkson explains how the T.I.F. agreement will benefit the townspeople:
PREP Vice President of Development Lloyd Sova says the benefits don’t stop there:
Hanover resident Lorraine Gaysunas was impressed by Mr. Sova’s attention to detail in his presentation of the T.I.F. :
The redevelopment of Hanover Crossing will begin as soon as a major retailer agrees to set up shop in the new mall. This will become the new mall’s “anchor” store.
