Hanover: Single Car Crash Takes Out Utility Pole

A single car crash in Hanover leaves one person hospitalized and a utility pole damaged.

Fire officials tell WATD News the crash took place around 10:15 p.m. when a car crashed into a utility pole one Route 139 at Hanover St.

Police say the road was temporarily closed and a crew was called in to replace the pole.

The injured part was taken to the hospital but their name and the extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising