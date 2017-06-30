Hanover: Update from Yellowman’s Attorney

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on June 30, 2017Posted in: Local News

Yellowman told WATD Wednesday he wanted to move from his home in Hanover.

His attorney, Brian Cook, says he thinks his client doesn’t actually plan to sell.

“I think he’s gotten a little frustrated. He has discussed the possibility of cleaning it up and having the opportunity or the option to put it up for sale if he chooses,” said Cook.

“But I think he likes where he is, and I think he’ll stay for in the near future, and maybe the long future as well.”

Court hearings started in November. Since then there has been progress in Yellowman’s cleanup. The front and inside of the home are compliant.

Dumpsters have been supplied by the town to aid in the cleanup.

Cook thinks if they can fix a broken back staircase and clear debris at the rear of the property, they’ll be close to a resolution.

“When we’re done with that, we should have clearance from the town and from and the receiver,” said Cook. “Then they’ll be concerned with the condition of the house, which is in pretty good shape.”

The next hearing on his cleanup will be on July 12.

Yellowman (left) stands next to his attorney, Brian Cook (right). Photo taken on Nov. 22, 2016 by Lenny Rowe.

