Hanson: Officials Working on Safer Streets

Officials in Hanson are working on making streets safer in town.

Town Administrator Mike McCue says Hanson is planning to join the Complete Streets program funded by the state.

“It basically encourages towns that don’t have the funding to look at putting in sidewalks, better crossing areas, some handicapped accessible things along the side of the road,” said McCue.

“We submit what we think are priorities in the town in those regards, and hopefully the state comes back to us and awards us up to about $400,000.”

Not far from Town Hall is one area they’d like to improve.

Near the Shaw’s Plaza at the intersection of Liberty Street and County Road, Town Planner Laurie Muncy said the area is one of concern.

“Right now we don’t even have a button for the kids to cross,” she said. “I often see them struggling to get through there.”

It’s also a high-traffic area at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 14.

“I’ve witnessed several near-collisions that were going to be significant,” Muncy added.

She says the next step is to submit a list of projects to the state.

They’ll have one last update at the Board of Selectmen Meeting on June 27th.

The Board of Selectmen also voted to close down the Maquan Elementary School.

“It’s budgetary and it’s also the fact that the school is not in the greatest state of repair right now,” said McCue.

Rather than keep patching the current building, the School Committee recently voted to close it down. Classes would be moved to the Indian Head School in 2018.

The Selectmen formed a committee to decide what should be done with the Maquan building.

“It’s obviously a big decision that the town needs to make,” said McCue. “We can’t let the thing sit there and turn into another Plymouth County Hospital.”

