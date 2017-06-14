Hanson: Selectmen Oppose Raise for Plymouth County Commissioners

The Hanson Board of Selectmen are against raises proposed for the Plymouth County Commissioners.

While the board unanimously voted to approve the new budget for Plymouth County, it did not approve a raise for three Commissioners.

Daniel Pallotta, Sandra Wright, and Gregory Hanley are set to each make $28,000, up $13,000 from what they received last fiscal year.

“I think 87% is too much, too soon, too fast,” said Chair James McGahan. “I just think it should be more gradual.”

Selectman Donald Howard felt the raise was “well deserved” for the Commissioners, adding, “the state doesn’t know Plymouth County, the Commissioners do.”

Howard, the town representative for the budget hearing, ultimately sided with the selectmen. Despite his opposition, he said he would voice the vote of the board at the hearing.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising