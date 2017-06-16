Hanson: Suspect Being Sought For Attempted Knifepoint Robbery

– Posted on June 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Hanson Police
Hanson Police are trying to identify a suspect being sought in connection with an attempted knifepoint robbery at Dunkin Donuts.
At around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin Donuts located at 487 Liberty St. where it was reported that a man wearing a mask entered the store with a knife and demanded money from the register.
The employees fled the scene and the suspect left the scene without getting any money.
The suspect is described as a white male between 5’8 to 5’ 10 wearing a navy blue zip up hooded sweatshirt, white and black shorts, black sneakers, and a white mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.