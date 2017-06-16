Hanson: Suspect Being Sought For Attempted Knifepoint Robbery

Hanson Police are trying to identify a suspect being sought in connection with an attempted knifepoint robbery at Dunkin Donuts.

At around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin Donuts located at 487 Liberty St. where it was reported that a man wearing a mask entered the store with a knife and demanded money from the register.

The employees fled the scene and the suspect left the scene without getting any money.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’8 to 5’ 10 wearing a navy blue zip up hooded sweatshirt, white and black shorts, black sneakers, and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising