Hingham: No Charges for Driver After Pedestrian Killed Leaving Court

The driver who struck and killed a woman as she left a Massachusetts courthouse last year will not be charged with a crime or cited for a traffic violation.

Police said Monday that the 23-year-old Hingham man did not commit any traffic violations and did not cause the Dec. 5 crash outside Hingham District Court that killed 56-year-old Heidi Folsom, of Bridgewater. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators.

Police did not release the driver’s name.

