Hingham: Overnight Fire at Paint Store

A Hingham store suffered extensive damage following an overnight fire.

Fire Chief Robert Olsson tells WATD News that the fire at the Sherwin Williams Paint Store at 85 South St. was reported via a 911 call shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Crews arrived on scene to smoke and visible fire.

Olsson says that since the building was a paint store it was raised to a two-alarm status and assistance was provided by units from Norwell, Rockland, Hull, and Weymouth with Cohasset and Scituate providing station coverage.

By 2:30 a.m. the fire was under control but the building suffered extensive damage especially to the roof.

Crews cleared the scene by 4 a.m.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office although Olsson says it’s believed to be accidental.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising