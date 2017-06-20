Hingham: Overnight Fire at Paint Store

– Posted on June 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Hingham store suffered extensive damage following an overnight fire.
Fire Chief Robert Olsson tells WATD News that the fire at the Sherwin Williams Paint Store at 85 South St. was reported via a 911 call shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Crews arrived on scene to smoke and visible fire.
Olsson says that since the building was a paint store it was raised to a two-alarm status and assistance was provided by units from Norwell, Rockland, Hull, and Weymouth with Cohasset and Scituate providing station coverage.
By 2:30 a.m. the fire was under control but the building suffered extensive damage especially to the roof.
Crews cleared the scene by 4 a.m.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office although Olsson says it’s believed to be accidental.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.