Hingham: Police Arrest Suspect Following Standoff

Posted on June 2, 2017
A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Hingham.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Hingham Police say that a suspect wanted by Boston Police was found in Hingham.
Officers arrived at a home on Fottler Rd. and there were reports that the suspect had threatened to shoot police.
Regional SWAT was called in, but police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.
