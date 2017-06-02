Hingham: Police Arrest Suspect Following Standoff

A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Hingham.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Hingham Police say that a suspect wanted by Boston Police was found in Hingham.

Officers arrived at a home on Fottler Rd. and there were reports that the suspect had threatened to shoot police.

Regional SWAT was called in, but police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising