Hingham: Public Comment Encouraged for Off-Leash Dog Walking Program

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on June 7, 2017Posted in: Local News

An outline of the proposed “Off-Leash Walking” program at Bare Cove Park in Hingham is presented to the Board of Selectmen.

Off-leash dogs are allowed in the park on odd-number calendar days but that’s only if they have a permit. In order to obtain a permit, dog owners must submit a photo of themselves with their dog as well as proof of insurance.

Non-Hingham residents seeking an off-leash permit for Bare Cove Park must submit proof of a rabies vaccine.

Additionally, there is an informational section in the new program that is dedicated to off-leash violations with corresponding fines.

Hingham Assistant Town Administrator Tom Mayo explains:

“There are 3 classes of violations, Class A is if your dog attacks someone, Class B is letting your dog off-leash in a restricted area or Class C if your dog is un-leashed in the parking lot or you don’t pick up after your dog. For Class C violations, if you get 3 of them, your permit is revoked. For Class B, if you get two of them, your permit is revoked (with some caveats) and if your dog attacks someone your permit is immediately revoked,” said Mayo.

The outline of the Bare Cove Off-Leash Walking program will be on the Hingham website for public comment from today until June 16 at 10 am.

The Hingham Board of Selectmen will officially vote on the off-leash program at their next meeting on June 20th.

 

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.