Hingham: Public Comment Encouraged for Off-Leash Dog Walking Program

An outline of the proposed “Off-Leash Walking” program at Bare Cove Park in Hingham is presented to the Board of Selectmen.

Off-leash dogs are allowed in the park on odd-number calendar days but that’s only if they have a permit. In order to obtain a permit, dog owners must submit a photo of themselves with their dog as well as proof of insurance.

Non-Hingham residents seeking an off-leash permit for Bare Cove Park must submit proof of a rabies vaccine.

Additionally, there is an informational section in the new program that is dedicated to off-leash violations with corresponding fines.

Hingham Assistant Town Administrator Tom Mayo explains:

“There are 3 classes of violations, Class A is if your dog attacks someone, Class B is letting your dog off-leash in a restricted area or Class C if your dog is un-leashed in the parking lot or you don’t pick up after your dog. For Class C violations, if you get 3 of them, your permit is revoked. For Class B, if you get two of them, your permit is revoked (with some caveats) and if your dog attacks someone your permit is immediately revoked,” said Mayo.

The outline of the Bare Cove Off-Leash Walking program will be on the Hingham website for public comment from today until June 16 at 10 am.

The Hingham Board of Selectmen will officially vote on the off-leash program at their next meeting on June 20th.

