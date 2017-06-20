Hingham: Selectmen to Vote on Off-Leash Walking Program for Bare Cove Park

The new off-leash walking program for Bare Cove Park will be voted on tonight (Tuesday) at Hingham’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

The off-leash walking program has been carefully crafted by many different departments in Hingham.

Chair of the Hingham Board of Selectmen, Mary Power says they have consulted with the police chief, the animal control officer, the conservation commission, and Share Bear Cove Citizen Group and many more in order to come up with a comprehensive compromise.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BCP2.mp3

This alternating schedule allows for both dog owners to exercise their dogs, and people that do not want to be around off-leash animals to enjoy the 484 acres of Bare Cove Park.

Power says in the rules and regulations, they have designated some “restricted areas” for environmental purposes as well as a permitting process

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/BCP4.mp3

Power estimates that if the Board of Selectmen adopt the rules and regulations, then the earliest the law will take effect will be July 15.

The Hingham Board of Selectmen will meet tonight at 7 PM in Town Hall

