Hull: Dangerousness Hearing for Woman After her 8th DUI Arrest

A Hull woman is due back in court today for a dangerousness hearing in connection with her arrest for her 8th driving under the influence arrest. 52-year-old Deborah Lee Letourneau is slated to be in Hingham District Court today, in front of Judge Heather Bradley. Letourneau was arrested by Hingham Police on June 19th after reports of her erratic driving including sideswiping another vehicle. Letourneau’s license was revoked in 2010 after her 6th drunken driving conviction.

