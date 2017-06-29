Hull: Planning Board Discusses Marijuana Zoning in Town

There are ongoing discussions about marijuana zoning in the town of Hull.

Hull Planning Board Chair Harry Hibbard says that if a medical marijuana facility wanted to open business in Hull, there are a number of steps that must be taken beforehand:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/HULLPBPOT2.mp3

Hibbard would not disclose whether or not medical marijuana retailers had approached the town to potentially set up shop there.

However, Hibbard does say that the planning board is looking extensively at the marijuana stipulations as defined in the newly drafted House bill:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/HULLPBPOT1.mp3

59% of Hull voters voted to legalize recreational pot on Ballot Question #4 in last year’s November election.

In order to overhaul the current recreational marijuana law, the House and the Senate must come to a compromise on a bill they can send to Gov. Baker’s desk and Gov. Baker must sign the bill by this Saturday, the 1st of July.

