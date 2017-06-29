Hull: Planning Board Discusses Marijuana Zoning in Town

There are ongoing discussions about marijuana zoning in the town of Hull.
Hull Planning Board Chair Harry Hibbard says that if a medical marijuana facility wanted to open business in Hull, there are a number of steps that must be taken beforehand:
Hibbard would not disclose whether or not medical marijuana retailers had approached the town to potentially set up shop there.
However, Hibbard does say that the planning board is looking extensively at the marijuana stipulations as defined in the newly drafted House bill:
59% of Hull voters voted to legalize recreational pot on Ballot Question #4 in last year’s November election.
In order to overhaul the current recreational marijuana law, the House and the Senate must come to a compromise on a bill they can send to Gov. Baker’s desk and Gov. Baker must sign the bill by this Saturday, the 1st of July.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...