Hyannis: Steamship Authority Report on Ferry That Ran Aground

By
Dan McCready
Posted on June 27, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Steamship Authority is releasing findings from a report regarding a ferry that ran aground.

The report says that on June 16th, the night of the crash, there were strong winds and intermittent rain and fog which was impacting visibility.

During the vessel’s journey it was determined that what the captain thought were navigation buoys were actually a metal pole at the end of the breakwater and two sailboats.

The breakwater was also distorted on RADAR by waves, which were estimated to be 8 feet high at the time.

A panic stop was administered once the captain saw the breakwater in front of the vessel.

The report goes on to say that both the captain and the pilot tested negative for alcohol and drugs and all of the vessel’s navigation and mechanical systems were working correctly.

Officials say that an investigation is still ongoing and that a cause of this incident hasn’t been determined.

The captain and pilot remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.