Hyannis: Steamship Authority Report on Ferry That Ran Aground

The Steamship Authority is releasing findings from a report regarding a ferry that ran aground.

The report says that on June 16th, the night of the crash, there were strong winds and intermittent rain and fog which was impacting visibility.

During the vessel’s journey it was determined that what the captain thought were navigation buoys were actually a metal pole at the end of the breakwater and two sailboats.

The breakwater was also distorted on RADAR by waves, which were estimated to be 8 feet high at the time.

A panic stop was administered once the captain saw the breakwater in front of the vessel.

The report goes on to say that both the captain and the pilot tested negative for alcohol and drugs and all of the vessel’s navigation and mechanical systems were working correctly.

Officials say that an investigation is still ongoing and that a cause of this incident hasn’t been determined.

The captain and pilot remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

