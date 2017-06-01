Kingston: Affordable Housing Trust Has Money But No Land

Kingston has an affordable housing trust, a committee to administer that trust and $600,000 the town has saved since 2005 to fund the trust. The trust doesn’t have land. In its third session last night, Kingston Annual Town Meeting codified its affordable housing trust in a bylaw and transferred community preservation money to it. After nearly an hour of contentious debate, the trust withdrew an article that would have transferred 1.8 acres of town-owned land near the commuter rail station to it.

Chairman of Kingston selectmen Lindsay Wilson:

“With the input from the community and the residents after a great deal of discussion the chairman of the affordable housing trust withdrew the article to accept the land from the town at the end of Copper Beach Drive, so there is adequate time to meet with the community and the residents of Copper Beach Drive and see if there is something that can be brought back to a future town meeting,” said Wilson.

Kingston Town Meeting will resume for its fourth session Monday night (6/5/17) at 7 p.m.

